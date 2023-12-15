A convicted drug dealer has appeared in court charged with breaching an order put in place to stop him committing serious crime.

Curtis Warren, 60, is alleged to have breached his serious crime prevention order on numerous occasions, the National Crime Agency said.

He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court accused of 11 counts of failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order, said to have been committed following his release from prison in November 2022.

He was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, in July and charged in November.

Warren, a former nightclub bouncer who has the nickname Cocky, wore a black Nike jacket and black Nike tracksuit bottoms with trainers to court.

He was asked to take his hands out of his pockets after speaking to confirm his name and date of birth.

His address, given on the court list as a property in Widnes, Cheshire, was not read out in court.

The charges allege he failed to notify the authorities of a change of communication device, of his use of credit cards, that he had set up a business, the true nature of that business and of his application for a passport.

He is accused of breaching the order by having more than £1,000 in his possession and failing to declare his income.

He is also charged with breaches by failing to notify the authorities he had access to multiple vehicles, of his travel arrangements while out of the UK, that he was away from his home address for more than 24 hours and that he changed his home address.

Anthony Barraclough, defending Warren, said no indications of pleas would be given.

District Judge Paul Healey sent the case to Liverpool Crown Court.

He said: “My view is it is too serious to be dealt with in the magistrates’ court so is going to be sent to Liverpool Crown Court for trial.”

Warren, who was once featured on the Sunday Times rich list, was bailed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a plea hearing on 12 January.