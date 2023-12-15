A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and attempted rape after two attacks on men in an area of woodland in Manchester.The first victim - a man - was attacked on Hendham Vale, Harpurhey, Manchester, at around 5am on November 1, police said.

Police say one of the men was walking to work at the time and they described the incident as a 'horrific and distressing crime'.

The second victim, another male, was attacked at around 8.15am on December 4.

In an update issued today (Friday), police said a man in his 30s has now been arrested in connection with the attacks.He has been arrested on suspicion of rape and attempted rape.

He remains in custody to be questioned by police.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information on the attacks to come forward.

Detective Inspector Mark Hodgson, of City of Manchester North CID, said: "GMP will always thoroughly investigate incidents of this nature and we have specialist officers supporting the victims.

"This is still a live investigation so we would ask anyone with information, dashcam footage or who was in the area at the time to contact police on 0161 856 1146 quoting log 1001-04/12/2023."

Information can also be reported via www.gmp.police.uk or 101 or shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.