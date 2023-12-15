The grandmother of a schoolboy who disappeared six years ago in Spain says she "cannot begin to express my relief" after he was found.

Alex Batty from Oldham was 11-years-old when he vanished with his mother and grandfather during a family holiday in 2017.

His legal guardian, Susan Caruana, has not heard from Alex since, until French authorities alerted her that he had turned up in Toulouse, France, on Thursday 14 December.

Alex, now 17, is still in the care of the French authorities, but police say he is expected back in the UK "over the next few days".

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Ms Caruana said: "I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

“I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again.

"I can’t wait to see him when we’re reunited.

“The main thing is that he’s safe, after what would be an overwhelming experience for anyone, not least a child."

Alex Batty pictured before going missing Credit: Family handout

Alex was found by chiropractic care student Fabien Accidini who was doing night deliveries for local pharmacies in Revel, near Toulouse.

Toulouse Assistant Public Prosecutor Antoine Leroy told reporters the teenager got food from “whatever he found” as he walked for four days in the Pyrenees.

“He walked and he got food from whatever he found in the fields and the gardens and he was then found at about 3am on Wednesday by a young man,” Mr Leroy said.

Addressing what the teenager said to the student who found him, Mr Leroy added: “He explained that he was being searched for and that he wanted protection.”

After being taken to a police station nearby Alex, who is now 17, had a video call with his grandmother who said she was "content" it was him.

In an earlier GMP press conference Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes, said the force was "working hard" to bring the teenager back to Oldham and hoped it would happen "over the next few days".

He said: "We are working hard with French authorities to bring Alex back as soon as possible.

"He is getting well cared for by the french authorities at the moment in Toulouse.

"We're in close liaison with them and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and our priority is to get him back to the UK and his family in Oldham as soon as possible."

