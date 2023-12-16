British teenager Alex Batty is expected to return to the UK, six years after he went missing with his mother and grandfather during a holiday.

The 17-year-old was just 11 when he disappeared with mother Melanie Batty and grandfather David Batty on a family trip to Spain in September 2017.

He is expected back home on Saturday 16 December 2023.

He was found by chiropody student Fabien Accidini while walking alone near Toulouse in the south-west of France in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is thought Alex had been living an “alternative” lifestyle with his mother and grandfather across Spain, Morocco and France while missing.

Mr Accidini said the teenager told him he had been hiking in nearby mountains for more than four days in an attempt to return to England.

French prosecutor Antoine Leroy told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency the teenager is expected to fly from Toulouse to London later on Saturday to be reunited with his grandmother Susan Caruana, who lives in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and is the boy’s legal guardian.

On Friday, she said she “can’t wait” to see him when he returns in a statement issued through police.

She added: “I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

“I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can’t wait to see him when we’re reunited.

“The main thing is that he’s safe, after what would be an overwhelming experience for anyone, not least a child.

“I would ask that our family are given privacy as we welcome Alex back, so we can make this process as comforting as possible.”

On Friday, French prosecutors said the teenager’s mother, who is wanted in connection with his disappearance, may be in Finland while his grandfather has died.

Mr Leroy told reporters Alex had said he knew his way of life with his mother “had to stop” after she announced intentions to move to Finland.

This led the teenager to walk for “four days and four nights” across the Pyrenees.

Addressing the whereabouts of Alex’s mother and grandfather, Mr Leroy said: “It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland, as she planned.

“The grandfather, who has always been with his daughter and grandson, is said to have died approximately six months ago.”

Alex was described as “tired” but “in good health” after being checked over by French officials and seemed “intelligent” even though he had not attended school for six years.

The prosecutor also said the boy did not appear to have been subjected to any physical violence.

Greater Manchester Police said Alex had been “well cared for” by the French authorities and had a video call with his grandmother on Thursday evening.