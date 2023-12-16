Missing for more than fifty years, was Isabella murdered in Manchester?

The disappearence of a woman in Manchester more than fifty years ago, is now being treated as murder.

Isabella Skelton vanished in Crumpsall in June 1969. But the mother of three was not reported missing to the police until 2019 when her daughter Lynda Chapman went to Bury police station.

GMP conducted a 12-week forensic search of a property in the area. They dug down to the foundations, and excavated the cellar and the backyard after reports it had been concreted over after Isabella disappeared. But nothing was found.

One man has been interviewed under caution on suspicion of murder but no one has been charged.Lynda, 69, from Whitefield, visited the house during the search with her husband, Keith, and brother, Stephen. She will not give up her search for the truth.

Lynda Chapman treasures a picture of her with her mother Isabella Credit: MEN syndication

Isabella left behind three children - Lynda, Stephen and Richard - and a husband, Lewis.On the day she was last seen, Stephen, then ten, was in hospital with a broken leg and it was just two weeks before Lynda's 15th birthday.

Recalling the day her mother disappeared, Lynda said: "It was a Friday, and there was only me and my dad. I would have been getting ready for school. He just said my mum had gone away to work somewhere - for a job. I didn't understand what he meant - for a short while, was she coming back?"I have since found out my youngest brother, Stephen, was in hospital with a broken leg that day. My first instinct, as a child, (to her going away) was why, it's my birthday in two weeks."

"We didn't know where she went. I got married in 1971 and we got married and moved to Blackpool to run a boarding house and live with my mother-in-law."At the end of '71 I had my first child which was a boy, James, and that's when it really hit me that my mum was not there. I had a child, and I needed my mum to know how to look after him. I did suffer from depression with that. I didn't know if I was doing right or wrong.Lynda has used genealogy in a bid to try and trace her mum. She has placed newspaper adverts, worked with the Salvation Army and the charity Missing People and placed Isabella’s details on the Doe Network in America."At Christmas and on birthdays we do remember her. My mum didn't have a relationship where she brought friends to the house or had girly days out like I did. Wherever my mum went my dad went. He would pick her up, or she would get the 27 bus home from Victoria Bus Station."Lynda believes there may have been a free spirit within Isabella desperate to escape. She also believes her mother is dead and that she may have been killed."There is no sign of her drawing her pension, she has not seen a doctor, nobody has seen sight or sound of her since 1969 .She didn't go to her brother's wedding."I can't see her not contacting us. I can understand her wanting to go because I realise now it was not a normal home, I can understand her saying she's had enough and she left.But at the end of the day she would not go and never contact us. Why would she leave my brother in a hospital bed with a broken leg - I feel it is not an instinct of a mother. I would still want to care for my child.Remembering a day when her mother bought her a dress she says: "It was a little girl's dream to have a lovely dress. We went to C&A to get the dress and she did my hair nicely for the Whit Walks. Then believe it or not in later life I went to work for C&A on Oldham Street in Manchester. While I am drawing breath I will not give up trying to find out what the truth is about my mum."

Lynda wearing the dress her mother bought her for the Whit Walks in 1967 Credit: MEN syndication

Martin Bottomley, head of GMP's Cold Case Unit, said: "This case was recorded as murder and investigated as such. Needless to say such cases are never closed and we would be grateful for any new lines of enquiry or information."Lynda has been helped by Joan Grant from the charity Missing Persons UK and Beyond. "She has been to registry offices and has helped us immensely to find out where different families are that might give us a clue as to what happened. They are constantly there for me even if it is just a chat," Lynda said.Joan said: "We started as a Facebook page on the 10th September 2018 and a year later we got charity status. We Support families of missing people and support them both emotionally and financially when we can."We don't ask for any fees from families or anyone we may reunite, whether it be family, friends, old neighbours. We are all volunteers, we don't take a salary as that isn't what we are about.When we started we vowed that we are here to support families, and we are sure we have fulfilled that promise and we will continue to do that. It doesn't matter how long anyone has been missing, these people have to be reported missing to the police as soon as possible."There are so many long term missing people and a lot of the time not enough support. We support a great deal of families with missing people, and Isabella Skelton's family is just one of them. Like other families we will continue to support Lynda Chapman and the family until they get answers, or the start of closure to where Isabella has gone or what has happened to Isabella."People don't just vanish into thin air, someone must have seen Isabella that day/night, and someone knows where Isabella went or what happened to her on the 6th June 1969."The charity Missing Persons UK and Beyond can be contacted on 07592455054 or 08002461093, or message on Facebook, or via the website mpukab.com, this is a 24/7 telephone support helpline. Information about Isabella's case can be given to GMP's Cold Case Unit on 0161 856 5978.