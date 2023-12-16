People have taken to the high street in one of the busiest shopping weekends before Christmas.

Saturday 16 December takes the prize for one of the top shopping days in 2023, and a shopping centre, Liverpool ONE, is expecting its best-ever Christmas since it opened in 2008.

Other busy days in 2023 include:

Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday

Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday

Saturday, December 9 – Second Saturday in December

Saturday, December 2 – First Saturday in December

Iain Finlayson, the Estates Director of Liverpool ONE, said: "This weekend is the final full weekend before Christmas, it's that weekend when people all of a sudden realise that they need to get out to the shops.

"We're hoping to see around a million people here in the next seven days, so it's something we're really looking forward to."

For many businesses, they will try and lean into the business by continuing deals that started on Black Friday and for others, it's the time where they see the highest amount of revenue.

"Some have offers on at the moment but this it the time of year when the retailers make their money, they know this is when everybody wants to get out and shop," added Mr Finlayson.

"Quarter four is massively important, it's known as the golden quarter of retail. Some brands are taking up to 50% of their annual turnover in that quarter."

Although online shopping still continues to compete with high street stores, people still enjoy coming to the physical shops to buy their Christmas gifts.

One customer said: "I like to be able to see what I'm buying, and feel what I'm buying and smell what I'm buying- especially for toiletries, you can't do that online."

Another added: "We like to come to Liverpool for the weekend to finish bits and pieces. I think it's nice for the Christmas spirit, with everyone rushing around and getting presents, I enjoy the buzz."