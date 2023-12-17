Christmas lights battle led to Wirral neighbours raising thousands for charity

Play Brightcove video

Ten years ago two neighbours in Templemore Road in Wirral got into a bit of a friendly competition as to who could beat the other to the best Christmas lights display.

A decade later, the whole road has joined in and instead of just trying to get one up on their next door neighbour, they're raising thousands for charity.

This year the cause is The Hive youth zone in Birkenhead, which helps some of the area's most disadvantaged young people.

The whole road now joins in with the huge displays Credit: ITV News

When Will Roberts moved in, his house was without outside decorations and between two houses that were beaming bright, so he felt the need to join in.

'It was really the Covid year when everyone started to get involved because everything was closed and we wanted to give the children something to see,' he says.

The road can now become 'like the M25' according to Will, with visitors queuing to see the displays and make all important donations.

Catherine Sandow from The Hive says they are really grateful for the big support from Templemore Road.

'We really couldn't do what we do without them. We help three thousand children in the area and their families are having a really tough time.'

Money raised will go to help families with Christmas food Credit: ITV News

There are QR codes up and down the road for people to donate or they can go to the Templemore fundraising page.

They say the cash will be used to buy food for families who are having to choose between eating and heating this Christmas.