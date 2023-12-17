A mum who was left with serious facial injuries after being dragged along the ground in Greater Manchester says she has been left traumatised.

Rachel Gee had just dropped nappies off for her daughter at nursery when she was brutally attacked on the morning of Wednesday 29 November in Stockport.

The mum-of-three was walking through an alley between Otterburn Place and Tanhill Close in Offerton when she was attacked by two hooded teenagers on bikes.

One approached the 37-year-old and knocked into her while the other snuck up from behind and grabbed her cross-body bag.

The mum was then dragged across the ground as the teenager struggled to get the bag over her head.

The pair – who were wearing black scarves to hide their faces – eventually made off with her belongings.

They included her phone and an envelope containing her husband’s wages – cash totalling £750. Mrs Gee was on her way to pay the money in at a post office.

A neighbour heard the commotion and called the police. The attack left Rachel with serious bruising to her face and arm which is now starting to heal.

Mrs Gee's injuries are now beginning to heal. Credit: MEN Media

Mrs Gee's mother, Helen Burton, says she now struggles to leave her Offerton home and refuses to take a bag out with her.

Ms Burton said: “We’ve lived in the area for many years. She’s now frightened to go out; she is going out a bit, but she won’t take a bag out with her.

“We do know there are a lot of teenagers hanging around that haven’t got a good name for themselves. We are thinking about going to our local MP.

“She had been pulled along the ground on the concrete. She had a bang to her head and her arm was really hurting where she was dragged.

“A guy came out of one of the houses and rang 999 immediately. The police took her home. It was my sister who called me about it, I had just got home from work.

"I didn’t know anything. She said Rachel had been attacked and I dropped everything to go over to the house. I was a terrible mess.

“We’ve never had anything like this happen. It was such a shock to the family. We’ve had so many lovely messages from people in the area, good well wishes, so it really does restore your faith a little bit.”

The attackers have been described as teenagers wearing black hoodies and black joggers on black pushbikes.

Mrs Gee can remember one of the young men wearing bright green trainers.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 12.30pm on December 5 202, police were called to reports of a robbery on Half Moon Road in Offerton.

“If anyone has any information relating to this incident, call 101, quoting the log 1515 of 5/12/23.”

