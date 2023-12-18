Play Brightcove video

Lucy Fallon chats to ITV Granada Reports entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore about juggling life on the cobbles as a working mum

A ctress Lucy Fallon says "it's a juggle" as she prepares for her Coronation Street comeback with her 11-month-old baby at home.

Her character, Bethany Platt, moved to London to work for a magazine in 2020 after an ill-fated relationship with Daniel Osbourne, played by Rob Mallard.

But now, after almost four years away, Lucy Fallon, who hails from Blackpool, said: "Something happens in London that forces her [Bethany] to come back".

"What I can tell you is she finds herself back with Daniel and there's going to be a love triangle going on with Daisy too," she added.

"Bethany went through a lot - the grooming storyline with Nathan, she was bullied at school and then she got caught taking diet pills."

Lucy said it was "nice to have some time away from it" after so much had happened to her character.

She said: "It kind of got to the point where so much had happened to her it was a bit like, what else can possibly happen anyway?"

Bethany has returned to the street as people are dealing with the aftermath of finding out her great uncle Stephen was a serial killer.

Lucy Fallon welcomes baby boy Sonny with partner Ryan Ledson. Credit: Instagram/@lucyfallonx

However, the biggest plot twist for Lucy has happened off-screen, as she welcomed her first baby in late January 2023.

Lucy says being back at work with baby boy Sonny at home has been "a juggle" but herself and partner, footballer Ryan Ledson, "have got a good balance".

"Obviously I am a mum now, and he's such a good boy. I actually think that's why I love coming back to work to just be able to chat to people but yeah, it's a juggle", she said.

"I mean, I've been back properly for just over a month now, but it's nice to sort of have the home life with my boyfriend and with Sonny.

"But also be able to be myself again. It's a good balance. I think we've got a good balance"

You can see Lucy Fallon back as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street in the new year.

