A schoolgirl has written a heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas that "no child should ever have to write".

The letter, penned by 10-year-old Lilly, speaks of Santa Clause falling ill, making him unable to deliver presents to their home for Christmas.

It reads: "To Santa, mum told me you are sick this year and you can't come to our house. I hope you get better soon.

"I think it would make my brother happy! Love Lilly xx (Age 10). PS. We have been really good."

The letter was shared by Liverpool charity Big Help Project, and aims to reflect the struggles facing families living in poverty over the festive season.

Credit: Big Help Project

It forms part of its 'Dear Santa' campaign, and works to help those living in poverty by providing a range of different services including a food club, debt and welfare advice and employment support.

In a post on social media the charity, based on Boaler Street in Kensington, wrote: "No child should have to think Santa is poorly and can't bring them presents.

"1 in 7 children will go without any gifts this Christmas. We are using our campaign 'Dear Santa' to reflect the struggles families living in poverty will face over the festive season.

"This campaign will highlight five different letters to Santa from children living in poverty, as for many, this time of year is not about festivities but survival."

The pictures were drawn by children as part of a homework project about what Christmas means to them. Credit: Big Help Project

It also shared a number of other pictures where children were asked to draw what Christmas looked like to them.

Alongside a picture of her and her mum o ne seven-year-old, Ellie, writes Christmas is "the only time we have biscuits" after a woman delivers them alongside a box of food on Christmas Eve.

Another, Poppy, 11, says her family plays a game of "how many layers we can wear".

The poster campaign was launched across the Liverpool City Region, to highlight what the festive period has "always looked like" for those living in poverty.

For more information about the Big Help Project click here.