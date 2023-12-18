Several people have been arrested and many more stop checked after increased stop and search powers were given to officers.

A total of 33 people were arrested and 165 stop checked after Section 60 orders were enforced in Everton for 48 hours.

It came into force at 3pm on Thursday 14 December for 24 hours, before being extended for another 24 hours as further officers were deployed to the area.The measure was taken after two men were shot in the leg in the Everton area on Wednesday 13 December.Officers were given enhanced stop and search powers to check individuals in the area to minimise serious violence.

The force also carried out a day of action on Friday 15 December in Everton Park accompanied by partners from Liverpool City Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour team, Street Clean and City Watch. Land searches were conducted across Everton Park, where there was a mobile police station, while Police Community Support Officers completed letter drops and provided reassurance around the area.

Officers carried out high visibility patrols throughout Everton, engaged with youth clubs and shops in the area to discuss issues affecting local people and gathered information about recent incidents.In the last 24-hour period of the order, officers conducted 81 stop checks and made 12 more arrests. At around 3.10pm on Friday 15 December, moments after the second 24 hour order was imposed, a car was stop checked on Belmont Road and found with two CS canisters and large quantities of cash.

A 42-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession of two Section 5 firearms and a 25-year-old man from Kensington was arrested on suspicion of possession of two Section 5 firearms, driving otherwise than in accordance of a licence and driving with no insurance, drug driving and possession of criminal property.

They have been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.Liverpool Targeted Policing Inspector, David Grant, said: "During the 48-hour period this Section 60 Order was in force, officers have seized drugs, dangerous weapons and significant quantities of cash as well as making number of arrests."This order was brought in after a shooting on Wednesday 13 December, when two men, aged 18 and 24, sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. I hope this activity demonstrates very clearly that there is simply no hiding place for anyone who brings misery to our communities.

Those who are prepared to use guns on our streets, with little or no regard for other members of the community, will be pursued and brought before the courts. "My message to those involved in gun crime and serious organised crime is clear – Merseyside Police will never rest and we will use everything in our power to reduce these offences."We recognise the need to not only tackle those who continue to bring harm and misery to the Everton area, but to engage with those who suffer at their hands, to gather information and to reassure the community that we are on their side. So we have combined enforcement with community engagement and will take the information we have gathered to target our future patrols in those areas and times that are affected most.“We hope that this Section 60 order, and all of the additional resources involved, provided local residents with reassurance that Merseyside Police will do everything in our power to disrupt those who are intent on causing violence in our communities.

"Information from the public is vital if we are to continue to break down the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward."If you don’t want to contact the police directly, then I would encourage you to use the totally independent and completely anonymous Crimestoppers service."

