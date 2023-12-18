A man has been jailed for six years after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in a "frenzied" attack at a birthday party.

Mason Clague, 23, stabbed the schoolboy three times in the leg as he played on a bouncy castle at his younger sister's birthday party in Bootle, Liverpool, at around 2pm on 7 April 2021.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the boy had been at the party in the garden of his nan's house on Southport Road when he left with his friend to buy drinks from a nearby shop, the court heard.

The pair were "larking about" and throwing stones, one of which narrowly missed Clague, his nan's neighbour, as he crossed the street towards his own property.

Clague and another man chased the boys back into the garden party and he knocked the victim onto the bouncy castle and "punched, kicked and kneed" him as the other man stabbed him.

Mason Clague, of Southport Road, Bootle. Credit: Merseyside Police

The chaos was broken up by the boy's mother, who shielded her son with her own body and shouted: "He's only 12."

Clague was arrested the next day, 8 April 2021, on suspicion of a Section 18 assault and found guilty of wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm following a trial in October 2023.

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: “This was an extremely shocking incident where a young boy was attacked and injured.

"The events that day stunned the local community.

“Thankfully the young victim’s injuries were not life-threatening but the incident it could easily have ended in more tragic circumstances.

"This dangerous and callous assault is still having a significant and lasting impact on the young boy, which will continue for a long time.

“We hope that today’s sentencing will provide the victim and his family with some comfort in knowing that Clague is paying for his crime.

"I hope Clague will use this time to reflect on his despicable actions of that day and realise the significant impact it has had on his victim, his family and children attending the birthday party – a day which was meant to have been a happy occasion.”

