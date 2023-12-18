Liverpool has promised to punish those responsible for damaging Manchester United's team bus before their Premier League clash.

Various objects were chucked at the visitor's bus as it drew closer to Anfield Stadium on Sunday 18 December.

Part of a window on the top deck of the coach was smashed in before the game which ended in a goalless draw.

Footage on social media appears to show a glass bottle being thrown at the coach.

Criticising the actions of those involved, the hosts said: “Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon.

“We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police, to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

“Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process.”