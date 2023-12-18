Ferry workers in the Isle of Man have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, amid a dispute around changing work conditions.

It comes after Nautilus International claimed the Steam Packet Company were implementing 'fire and rehire' tactics on workers, following a change within workers contracts.

These changes would see workers live on-board the 'Manxman' ferry, instead of going home after working hours.

Members were balloted for industrial action after being given 22 December to sign new contracts, or face dismissal.

Results of the ballot were:

81% voted in favour of strike action.

89% voted in favour of action short of strike.

Turnout was 77%.

The union say disruption to the Steam Packet is now 'highly likely'.

The union claim the proposed changes to contracts would see workers lose 70 days a year with their families. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Nautilus Senior National Secretary Garry Elliot said: “The result of this ballot is a clear indication of our members’ frustrations at the unreasonable actions of the company, threatening fire and rehire and refusing independent arbitration.

“Our members are critical to this lifeline service and industrial action is a last resort, members are disappointed that the employer has given them no other choice.

“We urge Steam Packet to take this ballot result as a point to reflect on their threat of fire and rehire, engage in meaningful negotiations to avoid disruption or commit to independent collective arbitration.”

Responding to the results, the Steam Packet Company released a statement saying: 'The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company notes with disappointment the outcome of the ballot for industrial action held by Nautilus Union.

'The Company is working with stakeholders to ensure contingency plans are in place for maintaining lifeline services to and from the island in the event of any action.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Managing Director Brian Thomson, added: ‘We’ve hoped all along to avoid this situation but we’ve also been planning for the worst. We would now expect the Union, its members and our officers to do what is in their power to minimise any impact on the travelling public and every island resident who relies on the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company daily.’

Nautilus say they will announce plans for industrial action in 'due course'.