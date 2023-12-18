Tributes as Roly Polys lead dancer Mo Moreland dies aged 87

Tributes have been paid to former Roly Polys dancer Mo Moreland who has died aged 87.

The star, originally from Sheffield, died after a long illness at a nursing home on the Fylde coast.

She is best known as the lead dancer in comedy dance troupe The Roly Polys, devised by late comedian Les Dawson.

Mo also appeared in Coronation Street, as well as the Little and Large Show, and Super Gran.

Tracy, Les Dawson's wife, said she was "like a mum and a sister – my best friend and confidente".

She added: " I’m missing her terribly because she supported me so much, I’m heartbroken.

"The lovely thing was they played the Rolly Poly and Les to her while she passed away."

She continued: "She helped me when Les passed away because I lost my mum when I was young.

"She took me under her wing and looked after my daughter Charlotte and helped me bring her up.

"She was wonderful and I’ll miss her deeply."

Paying tribute comedian Jimmy Cricket, who featured on performance bills with Mo and The Roly Polys, said she was a "great comic, singer and dancer".

Mo, was born Maureen McCluskey in 1936 and married singer Roy Moreland in 1959, until his death in 2001.

She first performed on stage aged three and attended the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

At just 4ft 11in tall, she performed as The Mighty Atom and was a skilled dancer, particularly at tap.