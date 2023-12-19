A cowboy builder who faked online reviews and left various homes in pieces has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds for his crimes or face even more time in prison.

Billee Hopkinson stole money from a disability grant before accusing the homeowner of fraud and "playing the disability card" after leaving a garage conversion for her disabled daughter incomplete.

On another occasion, he left a home without a roof and took on even more work after his business went bust.

Hopkinson was jailed for 20 months in May after Judge Ian Unsworth said the offences were so serious they could only me punished with a jail sentence.

The court heard how Hopkinson's victims handed over around £78,000 to the rogue trader, who had no formal building qualifications when he operated under the name Ultra Restore Ltd.

He later admitted glowing online reviews had been written by his wife and friend.

Each of his victims had suffered severe financial and emotional distress, Judge Unsworth said.

Preston Crown Court.

As a result of the poor work carried out by Hopkinson, one woman's home was so cold and damp that her baby developed breathing difficulties and was admitted to hospital.

Two of his victims had to borrow money to fix the damage he caused.

Judge Unsworth said: "You moved from victim to victim with ease".

A Proceeds of Crime hearing at Preston Crown Court found Hopkinson, of Tag Lane in Preston, had profited £36,582 from his victims.

He was has been ordered to pay the full amount back within three months or face a further 12 months behind bars.