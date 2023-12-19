Play Brightcove video

Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course at Aintree Racecourse, says she wants the fixture to become a regular family day out.

Aintree Racecourse, the home of the Grand National, is preparing to host its first ever Boxing Day fixture.

It is the revival of a Christmas tradition for the Liverpool-based venue which hosted pre-Christmas December race days back in the 1950s and 1960s.

Gates will open for the Boxing Day race card on the at 10.05am and will feature seven races.

Racing is expected to begin around 12.05pm with the last race expected to finish at 3.50pm.

Aintree racecourse. Credit: ITV News

What are the seven races for the boxing day fixtures and when do they begin?

The racingtv.com Mares’ Handicap Hurdle 0-120: Distance 2m 4f – 11.55am

The Unibet Veteran’s Handicap Chase (10yo+) 0-150: Distance 2m 4f – 12.30pm

The Racing TV Handicap Hurdle (Class 2): Distance 2m 4f – 1.05pm

The Formby Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) (Formerly the Tolworth Hurdle) (ITV): Distance 2m ½f – 1.40pm

The Bet at racingtv.com Handicap Chase 0-130: Distance 3m 1f – 2.15pm

The Visit racingtv.com Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase: Distance 2m 4f – 2.50pm

The Racing TV National Hunt Flat Race: Distance 2m 1f – 3.25pm

Aintree racecourse hosted pre-Christmas December race days in the 50s and 60s. Credit: ITV News

Adult tickets start from £30 for the Grandstand and Paddock, while groups of 15 have a discounted price of £25.

Queen Mother seats are £50 and give a direct view of the Finishing Post with excellent vantage points over the Course.

Children under 18 years old can go free in the grandstand and paddock. Tickets can be purchased on the day or online.