A parish council boss has hit out at Cheshire East Council for the poor state of a main road in the village of Wrenbury.

Cllr Janet Palmer, the chair of Wrenbury-cum-Frith Parish Council, says the situation is so bad that traffic has to crawl along the road to try to avoid the numerous potholes.

Cllr Palmer claims their has been a lack of action to resolve the problem, despite repeated calls for something to be done over the past three years. She said the council had agreed to do it and then they have now pushed it back to June next year.

A parish council boss has likened a main road through her village to the surface of the moon Credit: MEN Media

Cllr Palmer said: "It's been over three years now and it's just totally ridiculous. The road is virtually impassable in places.

"It's almost like the surface of the moon at the moment. The whole village has just had enough of it.

"You have to drive very very slowly and manoeuvre around the potholes. Also, when it rains the potholes fill with water so you can't tell where the potholes are. They are deep.

"Apart from the impact on cars, it's also a Cheshire cycle route and there's no way cyclists can go down it. I know the problems Cheshire East have had but this has just gone on and on.

"They said it would be happening in April and now they are saying it will be June next year. Something has to be done now, even if it's temporary until they can do the major work next year."

Cheshire East Council have been approached for comment.