Brian Blakeman, 77, missing for two weeks from Skelmersdale despite 'extensive searches'
A Lancashire man who went missing more than two weeks ago still has not been found, despite 'extensive searches'.
Brian Blakeman, 77, from Skelmersdale, has not been seen since 5 December.
Lancashire Police say 14 sq km of land has been searched using helicopters and drones, including a number of parks
Underwater search teams, mountain rescue and emergency services have helped the police in their search over the last fortnight.
The force says officers are still conducting enquiries and they are reviewing CCTV and doorbell footage.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said Brian's family continue to be supported and are being kept 'informed about all aspects of the search'.
When Brian went missing, he was wearing a blue fleece jacket with an Everton FC badge, navy blue jeans, and black and white Lacoste trainers.
