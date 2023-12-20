A Lancashire man who went missing more than two weeks ago still has not been found, despite 'extensive searches'.

Brian Blakeman, 77, from Skelmersdale, has not been seen since 5 December.

Lancashire Police say 14 sq km of land has been searched using helicopters and drones, including a number of parks

Underwater search teams, mountain rescue and emergency services have helped the police in their search over the last fortnight.

Brian went missing on 5 December. Credit: Lancashire Police

The force says officers are still conducting enquiries and they are reviewing CCTV and doorbell footage.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said Brian's family continue to be supported and are being kept 'informed about all aspects of the search'.

When Brian went missing, he was wearing a blue fleece jacket with an Everton FC badge, navy blue jeans, and black and white Lacoste trainers.

