A sixteen-year-old has achieved the strongest debut in history at the World Darts Championship.

Luke "The Nuke" Littler, from Runcorn, Cheshire, beat Dutchman Christian Kist, hitting seven 180s and averaging 106.2, the highest average to ever be achieved on a debut.

During his win, on Wednesday 20 December, against Kist, a sold-out Alexandra Palace erupted into a chorus of "You've got school in the morning", to which the Warrington-based teenager responded by pumping his chest.

The teen chose Greenlight by Pitbull as his walk-on music as he entered the match at Alexandra Palace, shaking hands with members of the crowd as the song played.

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler walking out to face Christian Kist as Pitbull's "Greenlight" plays. Credit: PA

His victory now puts him as the seventh favourite to win the World Darts Championships.

He will be hoping to continue his winning streak when he faces 53-year-old Andrew Gilding, who is currently ranked as the 20th best player in the world.

Despite Gilding's experience, Littler is still the favourite to win with 1-4 odds.

Who is Luke Littler?

Littler has been playing darts since he was nine. At age 12, he won the England Youth Grand Prix in 2019.

He entered the world of professional chess in 2021, winning the Irish Open at the age of 14.

In 2022, he won the Welsh Open and has notched further senior titles at the Isle of Man Classic, Gibraltar Open, British Open and British Classic.

Littler went on to win the Gibraltar Open and the PDC World Youth Championship in 2023, making it his breakthrough year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...