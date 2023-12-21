Eighteen dogs, suspected to be XL Bully and pit bull breeds, have been seized following a raid in Greater Manchester.

The animals were discovered during a joint operation by Greater Manchester Police, Oldham Trading Standards, and the RSPCA in Chadderton, Oldham, on 20 December.

Drugs, ammunition, and a machine which police believe is used to make bullets, were also found.

Two men, aged 35 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, firearms offences, and animal cruelty.

Greater Manchester Police described the discovery as "a significant find." Credit: PA

Inspector Tony Allt from GMP Oldham district described the discovery as a "significant find".

He said: "We understand that dangerous dogs are a concern for our communities at the moment, and I hope this action demonstrates that we are working tirelessly to clamp down on this type of criminality, and all associated forms of offending."

The animals are currently undergoing checks by the RSPCA.

Councillor Chris Goodwin, Oldham Council, said: "As today’s operation demonstrates, we can and will take robust action where animal welfare issues are reported to us.

"Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, anyone who is responsible for an animal has a duty of care to take reasonable steps to ensure that the animal's needs are met.

"Please refer to the animal welfare section of the Council’s website for more information if you have any concerns and how report to the RSPCA."

