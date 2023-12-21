Play Brightcove video

Ashley's family celebrating her birthday in recent years.

The family of Ashley Dale have released a video to mark her 30th birthday, speaking of their "deep sadness" she never made the milestone.

Ashley was shot dead at her home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool in August 2022, after a feud involving her boyfriend was reignited at the Glastonbury festival.

Her boyfriend was the intended target when James Witham forced open the door of her home, firing a number of bullets from a Skorpion sub machine gun.

Ashley was hit in the abdomen and left to die in her back garden.

In November, Witham and three other men were jailed for a total of 173 years for her murder after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

But Ashley's family say they still have "no real answer" as to why she was taken away from them.

Ashley with her dad Steve Credit: Family photo

To mark what would have been Ashley's 30th birthday on Thursday 21 December, her family released new photos and a video of her, paying tribute once more to their "beautiful girl".

"No words can describe the deep sadness we feel today. On what should have been a day full of happiness and celebrations.

"The past four weeks since the trial has ended, have probably been the worst yet, with lots of very down and low days, as we try and come to terms with the senseless loss of Ashley.

"As people continue with their lives, enjoying the festive period, birthdays and Christmas will never be same for us again.

Ashley's family outside Liverpool Crown Court after her killers were jailed for life Credit: PA

"We have been left with a huge void, that will never be filled. With no real answer as to why our beautiful girl was cruelly taken from us.

"We won’t be celebrating today.

"Our heartbroken family will be getting together to remember the precious memories we have and cherish of Our Ash.

"Raising a glass to our beautiful girl, who is loved and missed beyond words every single day."

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "Today, Ashley’s family should be gathered with her to mark her 30th birthday, singing to her, giving her gifts and looking forward to Christmas.

"Instead, they are left grieving her loss at such a tragically young age.

"This is the real impact of gun crime.

"The criminals who store, carry and so recklessly fire these weapons destroy the lives of many, leaving those left behind to go on with their lives without their loved one.

"No family should have to go through this, and Merseyside Police is committed to taking firearms out of circulation and bringing offenders to justice so that they don’t.

"We continue to ask for the support of the public to tell us where firearms are stored and who is using them so that other families do not experience the devastation Ashley’s have had to endure."