A gang of fraudsters who posed as Children in Need collectors to steal more than £500,000 have been jailed.

The Blackpool-based group ran supposed fundraisers in supermarkets and shops for over a decade across the country, convincing them they genuinely raising money.

Instead the group were pocketing the donations and spending the proceeds on luxury goods.

A fter a five year investigation all seven fraudsters received prison sentences at Preston Crown Court on Thursday 21 December.

The court heard David Levi, known as the mastermind of the operation, contacted various charities to obtain fundraising packs, using them to claim he was a genuine collector when he was questioned by store staff or the police.

The group claimed to raise money for Children in Need, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, and The Christie cancer hospital.

On multiple occasions, the group also used Pudsey Bear outfits they had bought online.

CCTV Footage shows David Levi fundraising at a supermarket Credit: MEN Media

Richard Atkins KC, prosecuting, said: "In essence it involved the defendants collecting monies from the public under the guise that the monies collected would all be handed over to the charities whose logos were being displayed.

"The reality was that only a fraction of the monies handed over by members of the public ever reached the charities. The majority of the money was pocketed by the defendants.

"In some instances it is obvious that monies were only deposited with the charities following a police intervention or other enquiry - obviously as a smokescreen."

The 49-year-old from Lytham St Annes claimed to rely on an inheritance to pay for his luxurious lifestyle.

But in reality, he used the donations to fund business class flights to Australia and buy a Hummer SUV, which he imported from the USA.

Lancashire Police began investigating the group in 2017, after BBC's Children in Need reported the group.

The Children in Need branding the group used during their fundraisers Credit: MEN Media

During the police investigation into the gang, Levi was asked to account for the money he had spent as none of it had been declared to HMRC.

Levi said that he had been working as an escort but was too embarrassed to declare the money. He also said he had inherited £100,000 from his father.

Levi was also asked about 196 cash deposits totalling £47,835.55 which were made to his Santander account between 2011 and 2017. He said he "can't remember at this moment" where that cash had come from.

Kaysha Beck also took part in the scam. As Levi's assistant, The 31-year-old contacted supermarkets claiming collections had been previously authorised by community champions.

If supermarkets turned the group away, Beck would pressure the stores to pay travel and accommodation costs.

The fraudsters claimed to be raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, Children in Need, MIND, and The Christie Fund. Credit: PA

Another member of the gang, Howard Collins, worked as a liaison between the group and Great Ormond Street Hospital. The 73-year-old also claimed work for the North of England Events Office - which did not exist.

Six people, including Levi, admitted fraud and money laundering. Another, William Ormand, was convicted after a trial.

The seven defendants were given the following sentences:

David Levi, 47, received five years for fraud and money laundering.

William Ormand, 64, received three years four months for fraud and money laundering.

Martin Ebanks, 60, received 18 months for fraud.

Roy Ferguson, 63, received two years five months for fraud and money laundering.

Stephen Chesterman, 63, received 22 months for fraud.

Kaysha Beck, 31, received 18 months for fraud and money laundering.

Howard Collins, 73, received 28 months for fraud and money laundering.

