Watch the moment Storm Pia forces a plane to abort its landing at Manchester Airport.

Storm Pia has caused planes to abort landings and lorries to overturn as 70mph winds hit parts of the country.

Manchester, Merseyside, and Cheshire saw flooding and travel disruptions on the morning of 21 December.

At Manchester Airport, a pilot was forced to abort his landing during the plane's battle with the strong winds. The Finnair flight from Helsinki can be seen tilting as it approaches the runway.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that a number of flights have had to be diverted away this morning due to the winds. By 10.15am 11 planes had been diverted.

The spokesperson said a number of them had been diverted to East Midlands or Stansted, however, they added, the airfield is not closed.

An M&S in Bolton had its windows smashed in by the strong winds Credit: MEN Media

In Bolton, an M&S has had its windows destroyed due to the sheer force of the winds.

Drivers in the North West have also been affected by the storm. Barton Bridge, on the M60, was closed in both directions after a lorry overturned due to the strong winds.

The stretch of road near the Trafford Centre was closed for hours, but has now reopened.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that no one was hurt when the lorry overturned.

A lorry overturned on Barton Bridge near the Trafford Centre due to the strong winds Credit: MEN Media

Fallen trees have also caused road and rail closures across the region.

There have also been reports of minor flooding on the Wirral. Cars in Bebington were forced to drive through a flooded tunnel.

A tunnel in Bebington was flooded due to the storm Credit: MEN Media

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning that began at midnight.

It was due to last until 9pm but in an update, the Met Office brought its end forward to 3pm, saying: "With the strongest winds occurring this morning, the warning end time has been brought forward as winds slowly ease and impacts become less likely."

