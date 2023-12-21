Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott

Parents with youngsters stuck in hospital over Christmas have branded a special theatre production "a breath of fresh air" after the show was streamed live into childrens' wards.

Patients at a number of hospitals and hospices across Greater Manchester and Lancashire were treated to the performance as part of a partnership between The Lowry theatre in Salford and the producers of the musical stage adaptation of the children's favourite We're Going On A Bear Hunt.

Isabella Dawson is staying at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital over Christmas after she broke a bone in her neck.

Her mother Julie said, "It's a breath of fresh air because there isn't much that we've been able to do.

"It was amazing to see all the children that are poorly being here. It's been really good."

Children were propelled into the world of Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury’s much-loved picture book.

This is the second Christmas that the theatre has live-streamed a show for children who are spending the festive season receiving treatment or respite care.

Two performances of the play were beamed live from the stage to youngsters in central Manchester, Crumpsall, Wythenshawe and at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Last Christmas it was estimated that up to 500 children and their families enjoyed the live-streamed performance of Tall Stories’ Room on the Broom from The Lowry, and even more children and families will be reached this year.

Kate McNally from Derian House explained, “For some of our families, going out to see a show together can be difficult – especially if the family needs wheelchair access or vital medical equipment."

Erin Wilson, who is in hospital for tests on her lungs, is a big fan of the book.

She said, "It was amazing."

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt Live on Stage is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Credit: Lesley Cook Photography

Steve Cowton, Head of Theatre Operations at The Lowry, said, "We get to see the magic of theatre every day on our stages and we are pleased to be working together with Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, The Christie, and Derian House Children’s Hospice to take some of that magic to children and families, and create happy memories at what could be a really difficult time."

The children received a specially produced theatre ticket and show programme as a memento of the performance.