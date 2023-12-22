Play Brightcove video

Andrew Fletcher spoke to the organisers of 2023's Tractor Parade ahead of the drive.

Some of "the biggest tractors we've ever had" have taken part in 2023's festive charity convoy.

More than 100 tractors from across the North West travelled to Liverpool for the parade, all to raise money for Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

The convoy completed their 40 mile route on 10 December 2023, raising more than £40,000.

It's the fourth time farmers have taken part in the event.

The organiser, Olly Harrison, said: "We started in 2020 and it’s just grown from there really."

Originally inspired by a similar event on the Isle of Man, Olly began to organise his own parade.

He said: "I’d seen someone do it on the Isle of Man and I thought there’s quite a few tractors here. I’m sure we could do it bigger and better here and that’s how it started."

In 2023, some of the biggest tractors in the UK took part in the event.

Since then, the annual convoy has raised more than £200,000 for Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

For their latest convoy, the tractors are bigger than ever.

Olly said: "I think one of them is 11 feet wide and one weighs 26 tonnes. There’s some big tractors this year- biggest tractors we’ve ever had."

The 40-mile route ended outside the hospital, where many of the young patients were waiting.

Olly said: "You actually see kids shaking with excitement and dancing.

"It’s actually quite emotional seeing them there, especially the one’s who are too sick to come outside and have to come to the window."

Alder Hey's Head of Community Funding, Cath Harding, says that fundraisers like the festive tractor convoy are not only great at raising money, but also at getting the children into the holiday spirit.

She said: "It’s a difficult time for families, particularly when they’ve got young children in hospital over the Christmas period.

"We try and make that time as pleasant as possible whether it’s with children’s entertainment, distraction therapy, presents at Christmas, or just bringing the general magic and joy to Alder Hey, which the tractors do when they come and visit."

While the tractors may have returned to their farms, the fundraiser is still live for anyone who wants to donate.