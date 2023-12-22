Play Brightcove video

Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage showing the last sighting of a missing man in an appeal for information.

Anthony Williamson, 62, went missing from Timperley on the morning of Tuesday 19 December.

He is 6ft 1in and was last seen wearing blue cargo pants, a blue Berghaus fleece, and a black coat.

The footage shows Anthony, also known as Tony, walking down Greenway Road near the junction by Park Road around 11:12am.

Officers are urging the public to provide any information that may assist in finding Anthony.

Anthony Williamson, 62, was last seen 19 December. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Inspector Paul Costello said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may have travelled along Greenway Road on Tuesday 19 December, around 11am that day to please contact us with any information regarding Anthony.

"Anyone with dashcam footage from the area at between 11am-12pm or who may have seen someone matching Anthony’s description, please come forward, as your information may be vital in finding Anthony as soon as possible.

"We would also appeal to anyone who walks in the area or along the Bridgewater Canal area; if they see a man fitting Anthony’s description, please let us know.

"We are working closely with Anthony’s family and loved ones to locate him as soon as we can, and they are being supported by our specialist officers at this difficult and distressing time.”

Members of the public can contact GMP on 101 or on www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 1367 of 19/12/2023.

