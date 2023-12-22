Play Brightcove video

Mike Hall spoke to Luke Littler about his latest win, his Christmas plans, and how he celebrates his victories.

A 16-year-old has become a sensation as he continues to impress at the World Darts Championship.

Luke "The Nuke" Littler broke records on Tuesday 19 December during his match against Christian Kist.

Not only did he become the youngest ever player to win a match at the tournament, but he also achieved the strongest debut in the history of the World Darts Championship.

On Thursday 21 December, the darts player from Warrington continued his winning streak by besting UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, who is ranked as the 20th best player in the world.

The morning after his victory, Luke said: "I just wanted to win my first game, and I've done that. I then set myself the goal of... getting past Andrew Gilding, and I've done that as well."

During his first match, his win was celebrated with chants of "you've got school in the morning" from the crowds at Alexandra Palace.

His second win resulted in the crowd singing "There's only one Luke Littler".

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler walking out to face Christian Kist as Pitbull's "Greenlight" plays. Credit: PA

Luke said: "It's just unbelievable, the crowds. You've got all the chants and then the singing. It's just unbelievable how much they get on my side, and it helps a lot."

Despite the chants, Luke actually left school in 2023 to focus on his professional darts career. That hasn't stopped his friends from cheering him on from Cheshire.

He said: "Me and my mates have a group chat. We're always talking each day and they're always supportive."

While this is one of his first professional tournaments, Luke is no stranger to being the youngest player in the room.

He first started playing darts when he was just a toddler.

He said: "I was 18-months-old on a magnetic board, and then when I was about four or five I started on a proper board but a lower height. Then around six or seven, I started playing at the proper height and length."

By the time he was nine, Luke was playing in pubs against adults. A few years later, his professional youth career begun.

Luke's reaction as he scores his second win at the World Darts Championship Credit: PA

At age 12, he won the England Youth Grand Prix in 2019.

In 2021, he entered and won his first senior tournament, the Irish Open, at the age of 14.

In 2022 he saw further success, winning the Isle of Man Classic, Gibraltar Open, British Open and British Classic.

While these are huge achievements, nothing prepared him for the atmosphere of the World Darts Championships.

Luke said: "I couldn't believe it. My first round game, I stepped onto the stage against Christian, and I look behind me and it's just 3,000 people looking at me, chanting clapping. It was just unbelievable."

The huge crowds didn't affect his performance, and as he's not old enough to legally drink Luke found another way to celebrate his win.

He said: "My first win we celebrated with a kebab, and last night we celebrated with a KFC."

Luke celebrating his first win with a well-earned kebab.

Luke's next match will take place between 27 - 29 December, in which he'll face 34-year-old Canadian player Matt Campbell.

Before that match, there's one date that's just as important for Luke; Christmas.

He said: "I just can't wait to see the family. My mum always cooks a good Christmas dinner.

"In the morning, we'll open whatever we've got to open. Then my mum will cook up the dinner, and then I'll tell them to b***er off and let me go practice in my room."

