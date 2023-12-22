A man has died and a driver has been arrested after a crash on the M62 near Rochdale.

Officers were called at 10.30pm on Thursday 21 December to reports of a crash involving one vehicle near junction 21 in Milnrow.

Emergency services attended and the passenger in the vehicle - a 19-year-old man - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, while another passenger was not injured.

Police say initial enquiries suggest that a grey Vauxhall Astra was driving westbound on the M62 near to junction 21 in Milnrow when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the central barriers.

Subsequently, the car then crossed over onto the eastbound carriageway and overturned.

The 19-year-old driver was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.

