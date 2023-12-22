A planned strike by fire control room staff just after Christmas has been called off, after a deal to end a dispute over shifts.

Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) on Merseyside were due to walk out for eight days from December 27.

The union said that after last-minute negotiations with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, a revised offer was made which it believes will improve the work-life balance of control room staff, as well as introducing an agreed duty shift system with a pay uplift of £6,880 a year.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “This is a positive outcome for both fire control staff and the wider public in Merseyside, and demonstrates clearly the benefits of collective bargaining.

“By sitting down with our employers we were able to hammer out an agreement which was acceptable to all parties.

“The agreement will substantially improve the work-life balance for staff and means that they will be working on an agreed terms and conditions.

“It was only possible because of the hard work and determination of local members and officials, and because of the solidarity they received from their colleagues and the wider community.”

