Police say they have launched a criminal investigation into the disappearance and alleged abduction of Alex Batty.

The Oldham teenager disappeared while on holiday with his mother and grandfather when he was 11.

He is said to have lived an "alternative" lifestyle abroad with his mother and Grandfather before deciding to return home.

Now 17, the teenager was found walking in the French Pyrenees more than six years after he first disappeared.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police have now interviewed Alex following his return from France.

More to follow.