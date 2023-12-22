A Lancashire Police officer who was murdered by her husband has been remembered by colleagues ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.

PC Clare Mace, 23, was stabbed to death by her husband Richard, 26, who later took his own life.

It happened on Christmas Eve in 2003 at their home in Clayton-le-Moors, near Accrington, after the couple's marriage broke down.

To mark the anniversary of her death, Lancashire Police colleagues paid tribute to PC Mace by laying flowers at a memorial bench near Nelson Police Station.

Chief Superintendent Mark Winstanley, the Force's East Divisional Commander, said: "Clare was a dedicated police officer who had a promising career ahead of her.

"She was well respected within the force and it is important for us to continue to remember her.

“Our thoughts continue to be with her family 20 years on.”

