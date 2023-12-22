A man and woman have been charged after a woman died following a dog attack in Netherton.

At around 4:45pm on Friday 18 August 2023, it was reported that Marie Stevens, 40, had been bitten on the legs and arms by two rottweiler dogs on Park Lane West.

Police officers gave her first aid until an ambulance arrived and took her to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged.

On Sunday 3 September, police were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Ms Stevens’ home on Holden Road, in Brighton-le-Sands, to a report she had collapsed and sadly died.

A post mortem determined the primary cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

On Friday 22 December Brian Walshe, 41, of Marian Way, Netherton and Rachel Walshe, 69, of Grosvenor Close, Netherton, were both charged with being the owner/ person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

They are both due to appear at South Sefton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 31 January 2024.

Merseyside Police say the dogs involved in the incident were seized and remain in secure kennels.

