Manchester City surprise two fans at home with all five trophies

Watch the moment all five trophies arrived at Harry Taylor's house. Credit: Manchester City FC

Christmas has come early for two lifelong Manchester City fans when all five trophies turned up at their homes, in a year which has seen both their lives turned upside down.

Harry Taylor, 14, was a teenage goalkeeper who had impressed enough at his local side Dukinfield Tigers to start playing at Curzon Ashton when he woke up 12 months ago not feeling right.

His parents took him to hospital and he was rushed to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery to correct a twisted bowel.

Harry was expected back home in time for Christmas last year, but the surgery didn’t work, and he ended up spending six months in hospital.

Harry with the trophies Credit: Manchester City

He missed a large chunk of last season’s special moments, so after winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champion's League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, Harry and his family have become the first supporters to see all five trophies in the flesh, when Manchester City took them to the family home.

Michael Hunt, 78, a lifelong City fan who experienced a cardiac arrest during the Manchester City vs Bournemouth fixture on 4th November 2023 also got a visit from the trophies at his home.

Michael’s cardiac arrest occurred prior to the game on the concourse and was assisted by medical staff at the game.

After six weeks in hospital and a successful triple bypass operation, Michael is now recovering at home.

Michael, 78, had a cardiac arrest during the Manchester City vs Bournemouth fixture on 4th November 2023 Credit: Manchester City

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer at Manchester City Football Group said:

"Manchester City fans and our community are at the heart of everything we do as a club, they have been behind us every step of the way, sharing many special moments.

"Securing our fifth big trophy of the year on Friday is an extraordinary occasion and gave us chance to surprise two deserving fans with all five trophies.

"As 2023 comes to an end, there will be more for all of us to celebrate together in the Year of the Big Five."