Report by Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

An organisation based in Manchester is making sure hundreds of people get a Christmas dinner, with all the trimmings this year.

Eatwell was born in the pandemic, when a restaurant owner, faced with throwing her food away when hospitality venues were forced to close, decided instead to cook it up into nice means for NHS staff on the front line.

More restaurants got involved, and three years on, the collective is still going and delivers up to 1,000 meals each week.

Chef Gary Weir and Gemma from Eatwell Credit: ITV Granada

Eatwell sends the meals to families living in temporary accommodation, women taking refuge in sheltered accommodation, food-banks looking after families and single parents in dire straits, and schools whose families are experiencing food poverty and inequality.

Gemma from Eatwell said: "It's more than just calories, it's showing people that someone cares.

"That's how we want them to feel when they eat it.

"All the chefs and restaurants that cook for us, cook meals they would be happy to serve in their restaurants."

This year, 500 Christmas dinners with all the trimmings, have been cooked up by chef Gary Weir, who runs Hot Buttered and has been involved with Eatwell since the start.

He said: "We do between 100 and 200 meals a week for Eatwell.

"There's a different vibe in the kitchen when we're cooking these meals, there's a slightly different pace and attitude.

"I think it's nice to take a day to do something good for someone else."

500 Christmas dinners with all the trimmings will be delivered Credit: ITV Granada

Eatwell has now reached the milestone of delivering 100,000 meals since it was started, but Gemma says it is not the number that counts, but how the people will feel when they eat the food.