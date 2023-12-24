The family of a mum and son who died in a crash in Oldham have paid tribute.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two car collision on Ripponden Road heading towards Denshaw on 23 December 2023.

Clair, 42, and Sam, 15, died died at the scene of a result of their injuries.

A 13-year-old child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Clair and Sam's family have released the following tribute:

"Clair was a smart, loving parent, daughter and sister who would do anything for anyone.

"Prior to the pandemic, Clair worked at the Bolton Theatre, supporting those facing Mental Health challenges.

"She loved going to pottery class every week and was such a creative person and she could go from a lump of clay to making whatever she put her mind to."

"Sam was in Year 11, looking forward to studying music at college; he loved to sing and to play the drums.

"Listening to music was one of Sam’s favourite things to do, he was always around the house with his headphones on.

"When Sam wasn’t listening to music, he could be found in a world of his own playing on his computer. Sam’s family meant the world to him; he was a brother and son whose loss will leave a hole in our family forever.

"Christmas without Sam and Clair will be immensely difficult not only for us, but for everybody that knew them both."

The family asks for privacy as they grieve during this difficult time.

PC Thomas Johnson, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts continue to remain with their family who are being supported by officers at this really difficult time."

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.