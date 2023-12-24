A woman and a 15-year-old child have died in a crash in Oldham.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between two vehicles on Ripponden Road heading towards Denshaw at 4pm on Saturday 23 December.

A 42-year-old woman and 15-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 13-year-old child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 35 year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and remains in custody for questioning.

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for anyone who may have seen one of the cars involved in the crash, described as a Black BMW X5, or the collision, to get in touch.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments before the collision took place.