A 33-year-old woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act after a six-year-old boy was stabbed.

Merseyside Police have confirmed they were called to a house on Nelson Avenue in Whiston at 4:45pm on Thursday 21 December.

The boy had been stabbed in the back and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The woman was originally arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

She has now been detained under the Mental Health Act and a police investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Alan Wood said: "Enquiries are in the very early stages of the investigation to establish what has taken place.

"I would like to reassure everyone that while the exact motive remains unclear, we do not believe there is a wider threat to the community."

