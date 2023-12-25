The Princess of Wales met a teenage boy and his childhood football coach at a surprise Christmas tea party.

A video has been released showing Kate meeting 13-year-old Rico and Russell Gray, 70, from Manchester. They discuss how Mr Gray has helped build Rico’s confidence and allowed him to pursue his passion in football.

The video formed part of the princess’s televised carol service of the Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey, airing on Christmas Eve.

This year, the carol service focuses on the importance of early childhood and thanking those who are supporting the very youngest members of society during their early years, as part of the Shaping Us campaign.

The video shows Kate feature as part of a surprise Christmas tea party to celebrate the contribution people are making in shaping future generations.

(left to right) Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis blowing out his candle and the Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols Credit: ITV

In the footage, the princess asks Rico: “Seeing and building this relationship with Mr Gray, has it helped you with your own relationships with your friends?”

Rico replied: “It’s like, brought trust because if you can trust one person then you trust more people.”

Mr Gray said: “If you can teach them self reliance, responsibility, increase their self esteem, which football and teamwork does all that, then you’ve done a good job.

“You should try and give something back and especially to children because that’s where it all starts.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Royal Carols Credit: ITV

Kate hosted her Together At Christmas event in early December, welcoming her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

The event was then broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV1, as part of the special programme, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

In a video message introducing the televised carol service, Kate delivered a heartfelt thanks to all those helping babies and young children “feel safe, valued and loved”.

Kate was joined at the carol service by her husband the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Among the 1,500 guests were midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers.

The highlight of the show was a poignant musical tribute paid to John Lennon and George Michael, with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead on December 8 1980.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!’s hit Last Christmas on Lennon’s upright piano, which was owned by the group’s singer and later solo star George Michael.

