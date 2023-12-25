A man and his two faithful friends, huskies Thor and Loki, are hoping to give dogs at the Merseyside Dog’s Trust in Huyton a boost over Christmas.

For the last 11 years, Andrew Robinson has been raising money for various charities by completing an annual Christmas marathon with Thor and Loki.

Over the years the trio have raised nearly £20,000 for various charities including Mind and Call for Back Up.

This year, due to Thor being diagnosed with cancer, Andrew has not been able to do the walk, but asked for donations at his workplace to donate to the Dogs Trust in Huyton.

Andrew, who works for Merseyside Police said: "With Thor’s age – there’s simply nothing they can do for him that wouldn’t compromise his quality of life – and I would never put him through that.

"It was his 12th birthday week and he’s had a full and wonderful life and given so much to others. I just don’t want it to end.

"There was no way he could do his fundraising walk this year, but I didn’t want his last Christmas to be the one where he didn’t bring any joy or comfort to others.

"So I decided to ask officers and staff at my police station in Kirkby if they would be willing to donate the odd tin of dog food… and then the word starting spreading across the force about Thor."

This year will be Thor's last Christmas

"Collection points got set up in police stations right across Merseyside, and officers and staff have been so generous. I am really overwhelmed by the response we have had.

"This will be Thor's last Christmas, but I’m determined, especially having seen the overwhelming response from my colleagues, that every year, I want to carry on the good work he, and Loki, have done".

Remembering one particular walk Andrew recalled: "Having Thor and Loki has brought nothing but joy into my life – and into the lives of other people.

"One year we walked for Child Flight, a charity that helps children with additional needs. It helps get them to Disney in America with nurses and other brilliant things.

"We were walking from Southport to Widnes and there was snow and ice and everywhere – Thor and Loki loved it - but I completely messed the map up.

"We ended up doing about 35 miles. My thermal layer failed. I ended up in temperature shock at home – but the dogs were ready to turn round and do it all over again.

"They have absolutely loved these walks over the years."

Police inspector Andrew Robinson with Thor and Loki at Merseyside Police headquarters Credit: Andrew Robinson

Assistant Manager of the Merseyside Dog’s Trust, Ryan Campbell, said:

“What a fantastic Christmas gift! We are so grateful to Andy for choosing to support us and want to thank everyone that has donated.

"We always make Christmas Day as special as possible for our dogs and this will really help."

Although Thor is not expected to have much time after Christmas, Inspector Robinson is determined to keep Thor and Loki’s Christmas Wish going for years to come, to bring some of the hope and comfort to others that his best friend gave to him.

