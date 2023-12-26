Teenager Alex Batty says he 'loved the cold weather and rain' as he celebrates his first Christmas back in England.

Alex, originally from Oldham, said he received cans of Irn-Bru and tickets to a Manchester United game as he spent Christmas Day with his grandmother.

He told The Sun: “When I was away, we never really celebrated Christmas because we were always on the move.

“It’s so nice to go to bed at night and wake up in the same place in the morning.

“I am loving the cold weather and the rain as well.”

Alex was 11-years-old when he disappeared while on holiday in Spain in 2017 with his mum and grandad, who did not have legal custody.

He returned to the UK on 16 December after being found near Toulouse in the South of France.

Alex, now 17, said some of his Christmas presents reminded him of his life before he went missing six years ago.

He said: “I loved Irn-Bru when I was little and used to get some from the corner shop whenever I could. The same for Worcestershire sauce-flavoured crisps.

“So my gran surprised me by tracking down a massive pack of cans and a couple of family-sized bags of crisps.

“I could have just tucked into them for Christmas dinner.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a criminal investigation had been launched into Alex’s alleged abduction.

Officers in the UK interviewed the teenager, who is back with his grandmother Susan Caruana, from Oldham, who has legal guardianship.