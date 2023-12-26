Five people are in hospital with serious - but not life-threatening - injuries after a collision on Christmas Day.

Lancashire Police were called to Common Edge Road at 10:27pm on 25 December following reports a car had left the carriageway and collided with a wall.

A woman in her 20s, a 17-year-old girl, and three boys - aged 13, 15, and 17 - suffered multiple serious injuries.

The Mercedes CLA 220 had been travelling from St Anne's.

A 42-year-old man from St Annes remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Sgt Paul McCurrie said: “This collision has left a number of people with some very serious injuries. Thankfully, those injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening at this time."

Lancashire Police say they are still establishing the full circumstances of what led to the collision and are urging any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

