Yellow warning for wind across parts of North West

Parts of the North West can expect winds of up to 50 to 60mph. Credit: Met Office

The Met Office have warned delays are expected as parts of the North West are hit by periods of strong winds.

Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Lancashire and Merseyside will be affected Wednesday 27 December evening as winds reach speeds of up to 50 and 60mph in some areas.

Road, rail and air delays are likely with some bus and train services affected.

There could be a short-term loss of power and other services throughout the night.

Gusts could potentially reach 65 or 70 mph around exposed coasts and over high ground.

The Met Office are urging travellers to plan their journeys carefully and remain indoors where possible.

