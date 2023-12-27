A 20 person brawl has ended with two people arrested and another in hospital with what are thought to be stab wounds.The fight broke out on Palatine Road in Northenden, Manchester, at around 10.50pm on Boxing Day (December 26).

According to Greater Manchester Police, up to 20 people were involved in the fight.

One of the men arrested is being held on suspicion of assault; affray; and 'hate crime offences'.The other was arrested on suspicion of affray and 'hate crime offences'. Both remain in custody.A man was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment for face and back injuries, which a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said was 'possibly inflicted with a bladed article'.

Footage shows the street cordoned off by police and ambulance services

Video footage from the scene showed a cordon in place on a stretch of Palatine Road, near shops and bars on the busy street. The clip showed multiple emergency services vehicles on the scene including a number of ambulances and police cars.Detective Inspector Helen Bagnall said: "We are reviewing CCTV and witness statements from a number of people but still want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any dashcam or CCTV footage.

"This type of violence is unacceptable on our streets at any time of the year."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...