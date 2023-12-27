Two budgies are recovering after being found with a bird cage, seemingly abandoned.

The birds were found in Sefton Park in Liverpool by a member of the public at about 2.20pm on Monday 18 December.

They were successfully caught by animal rescue officers, after the RSPCA was alerted.

On of the officers, David Mcelwee transferred them to the charity’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich where both of them were checked over by a vet.

David said: “Thankfully the budgies had remained on the ground and were relatively easy to catch when I got there. Abandoning them like this had put them in all sorts of danger and we’re grateful to the member of the public who rang us so quickly."

The budgies were rescued, and are now recovering in a wildlife sanctuary. Credit: RSPCA

The incident comes as recent figures released by the RSPCA show that cases of animal abandonment have soared to a shocking three-year high amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

David said: "They were undoubtedly someone’s pets and, for whatever reason, were no longer wanted and simply discarded. It’s sad to see any animal being treated like this and whatever their circumstances, we’d urge people to seek help and advice.

“The budgies have been monitored in our care and thankfully they don’t appear to have any lasting issues, so we’ll be looking to rehome them when they're fully recovered.”

Anyone who saw what happened or recognises the birds - who were found near a clothes recycling bin at the entrance opposite St Hilda's CE High School on Croxteth Drive - is being urged to contact the RSPCA.

