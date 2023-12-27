Hotel guests have said they were "woken by screams and shouting" after a triple stabbing took place outside their windows.

At around 5.30am (Wednesday 27 December) patrols in Liverpool found a man in his 20s with stab wounds, at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel in Liverpool One. The man's condition was described as critical.

Two other men, also in their 20s, took themselves to hospital where one was treated for a stab wound to the back and the other a laceration to the head.

Staff at the Sir Thomas Hotel, on the opposite side of Victoria Street to the Safehouse, said guests had reported being woken by screaming and shouting in the early hours of the morning when asked how their stay was.

Hotel guests were woken by screaming and shouting around the time that the attack is suspected to have taken place. Credit: ITV

Merseyside Police have now launched a major investigation into the incident. Detective say the violence began with a "disturbance" involving a "large group of males" on Victoria Street.

Superintendent Helen Bennett, of Merseyside Police, said: “Urgent CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the city centre and as such a large area has been cordoned off.“It appears that a large disturbance took place on Victoria Street in which three people have been injured.

"We know that there were people in the city centre who may have witnessed the disturbance or possibly come to the assistance of the injured males and we would ask those people to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.“Incidents such as are unacceptable and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”

