Javeno Mclean was named the 1 Million Minutes Local Loneliness Champion on Good Morning Britain.

A personal trainer has received an award for his work with disabled, ill, and elderly people.

Javeno Mclean was named Good Morning Britain's Local Loneliness Champion for his work at his community gym in Manchester.

For more than 20 years, Javeno has used his expertise as an exercise and health specialist to support people who struggle with loneliness through a welcoming atmosphere and constant support.

He first started helping disabled people when he noticed a boy in a wheelchair struggling in the gym, and wondered how he could make him feel more welcome.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Javeno said: "I could see that he had all this amazing inside, but he wasn't showing it. He was letting somebody say to him 'stay in that box'".

Javeno took it upon himself to train the boy.

He said: "I came up to him and I said "let me train you." For about ten minutes I made him get out of his chair because I knew he could. I made him lift a little bit heavier because I knew he could.

"Then his parents came over, and I'll never forget - his dad was a big man - he came over and he gave me a hug. It was just a beautiful moment and I knew I did something right."

The moment Javeno was surprised with this year's Local Loneliness Champion award. Credit: Good Morning Britain

Since then, Javeno has made it his life's work to make the gym a friendly place where people can work on their mental and physical health no matter their situation.

He said: "Since I was 16, I've been doing this for 22 years for free. Nobody in my family's got a disability, but I just feel like I've got a gift for making people smile through exercise."

When he received the reward, the people Javeno supports every day at his gym were there to congratulate him.

One of his most loyal clients is Brenda, who has been training with Javeno since 2008.

She said: "I've been training with Javeno for about 15 years. I was one of the first people to come to his classes.

"It's not how I imagined a gym to be like. It's more like a family. Everybody knows everybody. We look out for one another.

"If I didn't come here, I'd probably be more isolated."

Javeno with his client Aimee, who suffers with nerve damage from chemotherapy. Credit: Good Morning Britain

Another client, Aimee, said: "I've been training with Javeno for just over a year now, and it's been the best thing I ever did.

"You don't have room to feel lonely here."

One of his most recent clients, Kiera, came to Javeno after the chemotherapy she received to treat a brain tumour left her with severe nerve damage.

She said: "He's just such a big energy. I love him."

Javeno credits his success to his ability to not only help people train, but also make them smile and build genuine connections.

He said: "I put so much effort into becoming friends. I need to know your story, I need to like you. I need to know everything about you, your mum, your brother, sister, nosy neighbour.

" If we become friends, you've got no choice. If I love you, I'm going to get you in shape. I'm going to try and change your life."

His previous exploits include running a community gym for elderly and disabled people, free Zoom exercise classes for people with cancer, a 'gym-a-thon' to raise money for a women's refuge, a press up challenge to help a boy with cerebral palsy.

