Drivers have been warned ahead of 70mph winds and heavy rain on their way home from the Christmas holidays, hitting the UK from Storm Gerrit.

Many parts of the UK are covered by yellow wind and rain warnings on Wednesday, as issued by the Met Office, with wintry hazards also likely, forecasters warned.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the storm was named as a warning to people coming home from the Christmas holidays.

He said only the central section of the UK does not have a wind warning.

Wind warning areas can expect gusts of 50-60mph, with up to 70mph on high ground and exposed coasts.

“In terms of rain, we have rain warnings out for the whole of Northern Ireland, western Wales, north-west England, and then there’s a combined sort of rain and snow warning for Scotland,” Mr Partridge said.

Rain in the warning areas is forecast to be between 40-60mm, with the potential for 70-90mm in the western hills of Wales and the western side of the Pennines.

Flood warning and alert areas in the North West Credit: Gov.uk

Anywhere above 200 metres in Scotland and the Northern Isles is likely to see some snow, he added.

Blackpool, Lancashire and Merseyside will be affected Wednesday 27 December evening as winds reach speeds of up to 50 and 60mph in some areas.

Road, rail and air delays are likely with some bus and train services affected.

The RAC has warned drivers not to underestimate the dangers of high winds.

Spokesperson Simon Williams said: “While high-sided vehicles are most at risk of being blown off course, car drivers can also be affected when they pass lorries on the motorway and are suddenly hit by the full force of the wind on the other side.

“Keeping both hands on the wheel at all times is the best advice, along with watching other vehicles very carefully so as not to get caught out by any unexpected changes in course.

“Getting to motorways and major roads may also be more difficult. Drivers should reduce their speeds and be on the look-out for fallen branches, and even trees, along with other debris.”

The RNLI urged those visiting the coast to exercise extreme caution, particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

Gareth Morrison, RNLI water safety partner, said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.”

Storm Gerrit is the seventh named storm of the current UK storm season, Credit: PA News

There could be a short-term loss of power and other services throughout the night.

Gusts could potentially reach 65 or 70 mph around exposed coasts and over high ground.

The Met Office are urging travellers to plan their journeys carefully and remain indoors where possible.