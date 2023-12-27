A police officer has been fired for smashing a glass into a person's face in a "violent" incident.

PC Niki Minev was a British Transport Police Officer based in Manchester. On 2 October 2022, he "struck a person in the face whilst holding a glass" in a bar. His victim suffered serious permanent injuries.PC Minev, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested and suspended from the force. He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm at Liverpool Crown Court, with a preliminary sentencing date set for 15 January 2024.On 11 December 2023, he was formally dismissed from the British Transport Police at an 'accelerated' misconduct hearing. His hearing was held in public and chaired by Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi.Chief Cons D’Orsi found the allegations of gross misconduct proven and he was dismissed without notice.

Following the hearing, she said: "Members of the public rightly expect police officers, both on and off duty, to protect them from violent and disorderly behaviour. PC Minev did the opposite."His violent actions caused serious and lasting injury to his victim and have harmed public confidence in policing. There is no place in BTP for someone like that. I had no hesitation in dismissing him without notice."

