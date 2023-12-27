Merseyside Police say they're investigating following reports a man was stabbed in Liverpool city centre.

At around 5.30am (Wednesday 27 December) patrols located a man, who is in his 20s, at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel with stab wounds.

Officers gave medical assistance to the man.

The North West Ambulance Service was contacted and the man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A further two males have also self-presented at hospital with injuries.

One of the males, in his 20s, had a stab wound to the back and the second, also in his 20s, had a laceration to the head.

It is believed the incident is linked to an earlier disturbance involving a large group of males on Victoria Street.

A large cordon is in place in Liverpool city centre and a number of roads cordoned off as CCTV and witness enquiries are currently being carried out.

Superintendent Helen Bennett said: “Urgent CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the city centre and as such a large area has been cordoned off.

“It appears that a large disturbance took place on Victoria Street in which three people have been injured.

“ We know that there were people in the city centre who may have witnessed the disturbance or possibly come to the assistance of the injured males and we would ask those people to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.

“Incidents such as are unacceptable and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice."